Rs1.12b to be spent on Burewala model city project

BUREWALA - The work on the construction of 18 roads and the installation of the latest street lights under the Burewala model city project at a cost of Rs1.12 billion would be started from next month.

The tenders have also been issued regarding the implementation of the project. Federal Parliamentary Secre­tary for Economic Affairs Chaudhary Faqeer Ahmad Arain, ex-MNA Chaud­hary Nair Ahmad Arain and ex-MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar ex­pressed these views while talking to media on Wednesday.

They said that the work for the con­struction of the remaining roads of the city, parks and provision of clean drinking water would also be started soon in the next phase of the project.