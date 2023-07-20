Thursday, July 20, 2023
Rupee gains 76 paisas against dollar

July 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained 76 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs283.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.04. However, according Rs283.04 the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs286 and Rs290 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 19 paisas to close at Rs 318.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs 318.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs2.03, whereas a decrease of Rs2.70 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.62 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs370.32. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisa and 20 paisa to close at Rs77.26 and Rs75.64 respectively.

