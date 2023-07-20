SC asks AGP to seek govt’s say on right to appeal

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to get in­struction from the federal govern­ment that will the right of appeal be available to civilians for their trial before the military courts.

A six-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Jus­tice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Af­ridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik conducted hearing of the petitions against the trial of civilians by the military courts.

During the hearing, the Chief Jus­tice said that for the first time in Paki­stan, military installations and prop­erties were damaged at this massive scale, but there is also a constitution­al framework, adding that 102 per­sons are in custody and there are more than two dozen attacks on the military and civilian sites.

Justice Bandial said that how the due process will be guaranteed de­scribed in Liaquat Hussain and Meh­ram Ali cases. He observed that the sections of Official Secrets Act un­der that the protesters are charged with carry maximum punishment is two years, while the incident in­volves more serious offence. None of the petitioners’ counsel has ar­gued that the protesters of 9th May go scot-free, he added. Justice Munib asked the attorney general whether the government thinks Section 3 of Official Secrets Act will not apply. He said under that section even entering in the prohibited areas is an offence. He added, “I would have thought that Section 3 will apply”. He further said that the photographs that you have shown to the bench members, are you not charging them (protesters) under this provision. The serious­ness of offence is grave.

The AGP replied that Section 3 of the Act could be attached, add­ing that “I will take instruction and come back.” Regarding recording of evidence, he said summary of ev­idence under Rule 13 of Army Act akin to challan submitted in the or­dinary courts.

Usman said there should be rea­sons in the judgments of the mili­tary courts, supported by the evi­dence. He said if the Court directs then there will be reasons in the mil­itary courts judgments and right of appeal. Justice Naqvi remarked that the question is who will bring them to this ambit.

The Chief Justice said that if they (protesters) go in Section 3 of Offi­cial Secrets Act then the punishment is harsher if they don’t have appeal right. He questioned is there any bar that the appeal can’t be granted by the court, adding the remedy is pro­vided in Rawalpindi District Bar As­sociation (RDBA) case. If the SC can allow appeal on basis of three prin­ciples set out in the RDBA judgment, why the court cannot direct for the appeal on the merit of the case.

Justice Bandial said that it was at­tack on the state institutions. In my memory I don’t recall such an at­tack not only on the army but also the civilian installations/properties. However, the Court will not allow unconstitutional act.