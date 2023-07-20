Seminar highlights family planning from perspective of Islam

MUZAFFARGARH - District Welfare Department in collabora­tion with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organised a seminar to highlight the importance of family planning from the perspective of Islam. Schol­ars and religious leaders at the e-library of Faisal Sta­dium expressed views as the population was increas­ing day by day. Chairman of local Ulema and Mashaikh Committee Abdul Mabood Azad with District Officer Farzana Kausar in their key­note speech urged partici­pants to play a vital role in nurturing the importance of family planning in society. They said the high popula­tion caused socioeconomic problems. It’s high time to balance the family size amid given resources, they said. They said the speed at which the population was increasing might finally col­lapse the economy. It was our responsibility to make the people aware of the sig­nificance of family planning, they held. Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Nasir said on the occasion that a prosper­ous society could be formed only by the balance of re­sources.