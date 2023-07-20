Senator Talha unveils plan for reduction in next year’s Hajj expenses

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, on Wednesday revealed that next year’s Hajj expenses could be significantly reduced by up to fifty percent due to timely measures taken by the government. Address­ing the Pakistan Citizens Forum’s event held to ap­preciate his unwavering efforts to provide ease and comfort to pilgrims throughout this spiritual journey here in Islamabad Club, the minister empha­sized the importance of providing affordable Hajj during inflationary times, considering it a vital ser­vice to the pilgrims. On this occasion, Senator Talha expressed his apprecia­tion for the commendable services rendered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous support in facilitating this year’s Hajj arrangements. The gathering was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including former Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Minister for Parliamen­tary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who served as the guest of honor. Professor Sajjad Qamar, President of Pakistan Citizens Fo­rum, and Secretary Moh­sin Khan Abbasi were also present at the occasion. Senator Talha expressed his gratitude to the Paki­stan Citizens Forum and stressed the significance of promoting positive mes­sages within society. He highlighted his relentless efforts during his two-month tenure to enhance facilities for the pilgrims. The minister assured the return of surplus funds from pilgrims’ expenses and announced the pro­vision of free medicines worth millions of rupees through pharmaceutical cooperation. He credited the success of this year’s Hajj to the exemplary ar­rangements made by the Saudi Arabian govt, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muham­mad bin Salman, which were widely appreciated.