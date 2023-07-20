Thursday, July 20, 2023
Seven arrested, weapons recovered

Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The police on Wednes­day claimed to have arrested seven robbers and recov­ered weapons and other items. A police spokesper­son said Raza Abad police station conducted a raid and nabbed two accused, includ­ing Ali Haidar and Sikandar, with weapons, cash and a motorcycle. Meanwhile, the police arrested Waqas etc from Chak No 103-JB and recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and il­legal weapons. Separately, Khurarianwala Police ar­rested two accused, includ­ing police constable Naeem Khalid Masih of Chak No 74 Lohkay, and his accomplice Shahid Iqbal for looting a mill worker on Sheikhu­pura Road.

Staff Reporter

