Siraj wants end to usury

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Thursday stressed the need for eliminating the usury from the country.

Addressing a public gathering, Siraj rued: "Despite the British rulers leaving the country, the system of usury is pretty much still in place."

"Sadly, the country does not yet have a functioning justice system. Every single person in the country is the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's (IMF) slave," the JI emir lamented.

He took a jibe at the political opponents, asserting, 'Both the previous and current rulers have dragged the country into loans from the international lenders."