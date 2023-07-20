SM Tanveer chairs 123rd PSIC board meeting

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for In­dustry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 123rd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Punjab Small Indus­tries Corporation (PSIC) to discuss 14 agenda items here on Wednesday.

The BoD approved the PSIC bud­get of Rs 5.1 billion for the financial year 2023-24, besides taking im­portant decisions to expedite indus­trialisation. It was decided to give a final chance to those who have not yet established industries on vacant plots in industrial estates. The plot owner would have to fulfill obliga­tions in the first month, submit a plan within three months, and start construction within the following three months. The process of setting up industries on vacant plots would have to be completed within one and a half years. Those who fail to establish industries within the stip­ulated time would have their plots canceled. The board also reviewed the auction policy for plots and ap­proved an honorarium of Rs 15,000 for board members at each meeting. Furthermore, the revised plan for the Taxila Small Industrial Estate and the approved Employees’ Prov­ident Fund Rules for PSIC employees were also passed.