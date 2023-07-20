Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SM Tanveer chairs 123rd PSIC board meeting

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Provincial Minister for In­dustry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 123rd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Punjab Small Indus­tries Corporation (PSIC) to discuss 14 agenda items here on Wednesday.

The BoD approved the PSIC bud­get of Rs 5.1 billion for the financial year 2023-24, besides taking im­portant decisions to expedite indus­trialisation. It was decided to give a final chance to those who have not yet established industries on vacant plots in industrial estates. The plot owner would have to fulfill obliga­tions in the first month, submit a plan within three months, and start construction within the following three months. The process of setting up industries on vacant plots would have to be completed within one and a half years. Those who fail to establish industries within the stip­ulated time would have their plots canceled. The board also reviewed the auction policy for plots and ap­proved an honorarium of Rs 15,000 for board members at each meeting. Furthermore, the revised plan for the Taxila Small Industrial Estate and the approved Employees’ Prov­ident Fund Rules for PSIC employees were also passed.

Toolkits distributed among job project beneficiaries

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023