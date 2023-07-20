Special medical facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Wednesday directed to provide the best medical fa­cilities to participants of the processions during Muharram-ul-Haram. In the directions is­sued here, the minister said that special arrangements would be made to provide medical facilities in government teaching hospitals on 9th and 10th Muharram. He said that special beds would be allocated in government teach­ing hospitals during Muharram, adding that duty roster of indoor, operation theaters and phar­macies would be issued. In all government teaching hospitals, paramedical staff including medi­cal, nursing, paramedical and support staff will perform 24-hour duties. He said that during Muharram, security staff would perform 24-hour duties in gov­ernment teaching hospitals. Dr. Javed Akram added that dur­ing Muharram, the availability of medicines, vaccines, IV fluids, surgical and non-surgical dispos­ables and blood bags would be ensured in government teaching hospitals. He said that operation theaters of all government teach­ing hospitals would remain fully operational during Muharram, adding, ambulances with trained staff would also be available in the hospitals. Helpline number 1033 would be fully operational for coordination of arrangements during the holy month.