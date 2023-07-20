Spinners and sharp fielding put Pakistan in sight of victory in Galle Test

GALLE-Pakistan were sensing victory in the Galle Test after Sri Lanka set them 131 runs victory target to go one-up in the two-Test ICC World Test Championship series here on Wednesday.

Trailing by 149 runs on the first innings and starting the fourth day’s play at 14-0, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 279 in 83.1 overs. When play ended on the penultimate day, Pakistan, were 48-3 with another 83 runs required for a come-from-behind victory. Abdullah Shafique (8) and Shan Masood (7) were the batters to be dismissed by Prabth Jayasuriya, while Noman Ali (0) was run-out by a distance at the non-striker’s end after he responded late to Imam-ul-Haq’s call for the second run. Imam (25) and Babar Azam (6) will resume Pakistan’s run-chase on Thursday morning.

Salman Ali Agha, Babar, Imam and Abdullah brought off scintillating catches that contributed in Pakistan containing Sri Lanka to a manageable second innings score. The smartness and sharpness in the field was just another example of how the Pakistan team was improving the standard of its overall cricket.

Salman took an excellent catch of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (20) off Abrar Ahmed at short-mid-wicket, Babar held a stunning left-handed catch in first slip to dismiss Angelo Mathews (7) off Noman Ali, Imam pulled off a blinder at short-mid-wicket to send Dinesh Chandimal (28) back in the hut off Salman and Abdullah displayed fine reflexes at short-leg to hold onto a brilliant catch of Sadeera Samarawickrama (11) off Salman.

Not only Pakistan impressed with their catching and fielding, Babar also made near perfect tactical decision by taking the second new ball as soon as it was available with Sri Lanka 261-7 in 80.1 overs. The decision paid off when Shaheen Afridi dismissed a dangerous looking D de Silva with the fifth ball and then added the scalp of P Jayasuriya (10) three balls later. Abrar wrapped up the innings in the following over when he dismissed K Rajitha (5) as Sri Lanka succumbed to 279 all-out.

Abrar finished as the most successful bowler when he followed up his 3-68 with another 3-68, while Noman Ali returned figures of 3-75. Salman picked up two crucial wickets to strengthen his status as a useful all-rounder and Shaheen bagged two wickets with the second new ball. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya followed up his 122 with 82 from 118 balls with 10 fours and two sixes, Nishan Madushka scored a 115-ball 52 with seven fours and a six and Ramesh Mendis contributed a 79-ball 42 with three fours and six.