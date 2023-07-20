Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur Mayor visits Markazi Imam Bargahs  

STAFF REPORT
July 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal and officers concerned paid a detailed visit to Markazi Imambargah, Ghareeb Abad and procession routes. Instructions have been issued to the officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), present on the spot to finalize arrangements for the maintenance of street lights, route repair and cleaning on the routes of ancient and traditional processions of Muharram. They met the organisers and dis­cussed the arrangements and security-related mat­ters. Officers concerned have briefing about necessary arrangements for security, cleanliness, required patchwork and repairing of street lights of all Imambargahs and procession routes. Mayor Barrister Arslan said the district administration and police should make parking arrangements at a suitable distance from the Majlis, added that apart from the main route, other crossings should be closed by installing barbed wire in time. He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes will be eliminated. He also directed the officials of the Water Supply Department of the Municipal Corporation to repair the leaking water supply lines and likewise Sui Northern Gas Department check the leakage of gas on the routes. He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes have been eliminated.

Women empowerment must to development: Punjab Governor

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023