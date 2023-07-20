Sukkur Mayor visits Markazi Imam Bargahs  

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal and officers concerned paid a detailed visit to Markazi Imambargah, Ghareeb Abad and procession routes. Instructions have been issued to the officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), present on the spot to finalize arrangements for the maintenance of street lights, route repair and cleaning on the routes of ancient and traditional processions of Muharram. They met the organisers and dis­cussed the arrangements and security-related mat­ters. Officers concerned have briefing about necessary arrangements for security, cleanliness, required patchwork and repairing of street lights of all Imambargahs and procession routes. Mayor Barrister Arslan said the district administration and police should make parking arrangements at a suitable distance from the Majlis, added that apart from the main route, other crossings should be closed by installing barbed wire in time. He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes will be eliminated. He also directed the officials of the Water Supply Department of the Municipal Corporation to repair the leaking water supply lines and likewise Sui Northern Gas Department check the leakage of gas on the routes. He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes have been eliminated.