Thai reformist faces second uphill battle in bid to become PM

BANGKOK-Reformist Pita Limjaroenrat will again ask Thailand’s parliament to endorse him as prime minister Wednesday but with little chance of wooing the military-appointed senators who scuttled his first bid. Pita’s Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by the hopes of young and urban Thais wearied by nearly a decade of army-backed rule, but its efforts to form a government have stumbled. Thailand’s conservative establishment vehemently opposes the party’s pledge to soften the kingdom’s strict royal defamation laws, and Pita’s first tilt at the premiership fell 51 votes short last week.

Parliament opened to weigh his candidacy again on Wednesday but few believe the 42-year-old Harvard graduate has managed to turn the numbers in his favour. He has vowed to step aside to make way for a coalition partner to form a government if his second attempt fails. “Pita is less likely to get the vote passed,” Napisa Waitoolkiat, a political analyst with Naresuan University, told AFP. Thailand’s senate is stacked with military appointees -- a reliable brake on the kind of liberal reforms sought by MFP and its progressive voter base.

Only 13 of 249 serving senators voted for Pita last week and Napisa said his only likely pathway to power was to successfully court many more members of the chamber. “And I don’t think the senate is going to be brave and courageous enough to do that,” she said. Pita was optimistic on Monday that several MPs who missed the vote could be persuaded to rally behind him.

“We still are talking to find more support,” he told reporters.