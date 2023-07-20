Thursday, July 20, 2023
Thousands of authors demand payment from AI companies  

News Desk
July 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

WASHINTON - Thousands of published authors are requesting payment from tech companies for the use of their copyrighted works in training artificial intelligence (AI) tools, marking the latest intellectual property critique to target AI development. The list of more than 8,000 authors includes some of the world’s most celebrated writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown, Michael Chabon, Jonathan Franzen, James Patterson, Jodi Picoult and Philip Pullman, among others. In an open letter they signed, posted by the Authors Guild Tuesday, the writers accused AI companies of unfairly profiting from their work.  “Millions of copyrighted books, articles, essays, and poetry provide the ‘food’ for AI systems, endless meals for which there has been no bill,” the letter said. “You’re spending billions of dollars to develop AI technology. It is only fair that you compensate us for using our writings, without which AI would be banal and extremely limited.” Tuesday’s letter was addressed to the CEOs of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Facebook-parent Meta, Google, Stability AI, IBM and Microsoft.

