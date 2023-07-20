Torrential rain claims 12 lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi-As many as 12 poor labourers died on Wednesday after a wall of an under-construction underpass collapsed due to torrential rain in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad while paralysing normal life.

An 11 year old girl was also killed in a similar kind of incident in limits of police station Khanna.

The rescuers have moved the bodies of the labourers and girl to hospital for autopsy. No authority has issued the identities of the ill-fated labourers, who were asleep when the tragic incident took place.

In Rawalpindi, the police and Rescue 1122 also found dead body of another 30 year old unknown man near a seasonal Nullah in Dhamial and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

Also, the water level in Nullah Leh rose up to 19 feet while putting the district administration and other civic bodies on red alert besides forcing them to declare an emergency to alert the residents living along with banks of Nullah Leh.

Under the command of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, the teams of Rescue 1122, WASA officials and other civic bodies also rushed to the sites to help out the victims.

Troops of Pakistan Army were also on site to tackle any emergency. On the other hand, the rain water also entered into houses located in low lying areas in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and damaged precious household. A heavy tree also got uprooted by heavy rain in 5 Sarki Square.

According to Met Office, the twin cities received 200mm rain.

According to details, torrential rain hit the twin cities on Wednesday wee hours playing havoc in many areas. Traffic got chocked on many roads due to flood like situation after heavy rain.

Scores of travelers stuck into rain water as the engines of bikes and vehicles got switched off due to rain water. As many as 12 labourers were killed when the wall of an under-construction bridge fell on them near Golra Morr on Peshawar Road in Islamabad.

The wall was 100-foot wide and 11-foot high, under which the labourers had set up a tent to live at the construction site, said a police officer while talking to media men.

Soon after the occurrence of tragic incident, a heavy contingent of police along with rescuers of Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and conducted rescue operation by pulling out bodies of labourers from heavy debris.

“Heavy machinery was used for removal of rubble to retrieve bodies of labourers,” he said adding that search for more people was underway.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a similar wall collapse incident in Mohammadi Town within the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station of Islamabad.

On Motorway, a tragic accident also occured due to heavy rain leaving several people injured, according to a police source.

According to him, several people were injured when two buses travelling via Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway collided with each other after losing control due to a slippery road amid a downpour.

Rescue 1122 said that their teams are working to aid the injured while the severely injured are being shifted to hospitals in Wah Cantt and Taxila.

On the other hand, the heavy rain flooded the streets and roads in areas of Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Jamia Mashid Road, Murree Road, Nadim Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad and Satellite Town causing immense troubles for the residents.

Several people came out of their houses when rain water entered.

Also, rainwater damaged households in areas of Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Double Road, Shakrial, Kurri Road, Mukha Sing State, Hazara Colony and other suburbs.

The staffers and officers of WASA, under command of MD Muhammad Tanvir, remained present in the field along with heavy machinery to pump out the water and to help out the victims.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha and DC Rawalpindi Waqar Hassan Cheema along with high ups of other civic bodies also kept visiting several areas along with Nullah Leh to monitor the performance of the civic bodies.

Authorities buzzed sirens of threat to alert the residents in the surroundings and advised them to evacuate. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122, WASA staffers and other emergency services were alerted in Rawalpindi.

Troops of Pakistan Army were also called in for assistance of other teams in case of emergency.

According to WASA spokesman Muhammad Umer, the MD of civic body has put the staff on high alert to cope with urban flooding while a rain emergency was declared directing the residents settled along Nullah Leh and in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

He said that WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas.

As per Met Department, Shamsabad received up to 188 millimetres of rainfall while Chaklala 110mm; Bokra 138mm; Golra 102mm, Zero Point 98mm, Katcheri 79mm, New Islamabad International Airport 64mm and Saidpur received 44mm rain.

The district governments of twin cities have also declared an emergency in teaching hospitals.