TTP men used US weapons, uniforms in Zhob attack

ISLAMABAD - In a latest development banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pa­kistan (TTP) terrorists used American weap­ons and uniform in the Zhob Garrison terrorist attack in Balochistan. Highly credible sources close to the Zhob attack said, use of American weapons and uniform by terrorists emerged during the clearance operation. “These weapons and military uniform were left over by US soldiers in Af­ghanistan and used by TTP”, the sources said.

It is to be me men­tioned here that five terrorists were killed and nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a clear­ance operation in Ba­lochistan after mili­tants had launched a dastardly terrorist at­tack on the Zhob Gar­rison. Army Chief Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir last week had visited Quetta and inquired af­ter the health of the sol­diers injured in the at­tack. On the occasion, the Army chief cate­gorically made it clear that these attacks em­anating from Afghan soil are unacceptable. The sources revealed that the TTP terrorists used uniforms of US soldiers, helmets, and hand gloves and were equipped with the lat­est US weapons includ­ing M16 Assault Rifles in the attack.

The sources said use of US weapons by the TTP terrorists has cer­tainly raised serious questions and con­cerns by Pakistan that how the latest weap­ons, uniforms and oth­er stuff reached the TTP terrorists. On dip­lomatic front, Paki­stan has immediately shared details with Af­ghan authorities in Ka­bul and sought expla­nation from them.