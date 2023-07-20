TTP men used US weapons, uniforms in Zhob attack

ISLAMABAD - In a latest development banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists used American weapons and uniform in the Zhob Garrison terrorist attack in Balochistan. Highly credible sources close to the Zhob attack said, use of American weapons and uniform by terrorists emerged during the clearance operation. “These weapons and military uniform were left over by US soldiers in Afghanistan and used by TTP”, the sources said.
It is to be me mentioned here that five terrorists were killed and nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a clearance operation in Balochistan after militants had launched a dastardly terrorist attack on the Zhob Garrison. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir last week had visited Quetta and inquired after the health of the soldiers injured in the attack. On the occasion, the Army chief categorically made it clear that these attacks emanating from Afghan soil are unacceptable. The sources revealed that the TTP terrorists used uniforms of US soldiers, helmets, and hand gloves and were equipped with the latest US weapons including M16 Assault Rifles in the attack.
The sources said use of US weapons by the TTP terrorists has certainly raised serious questions and concerns by Pakistan that how the latest weapons, uniforms and other stuff reached the TTP terrorists. On diplomatic front, Pakistan has immediately shared details with Afghan authorities in Kabul and sought explanation from them.