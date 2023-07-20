Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two shot dead over enmity

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  Two people were killed over an old enmity in Noorpur Thall on Wednesday.

Police said Ejaz, Fiaz and others opened firing at their opponents, including Nouman and Zafer Awan, and gunned down them on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

QUACK BOOKED

A quack was booked for impersonating himself as a doctor here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the health department headed by Deputy District Health Offi­cer Dr Irfan Ahmad raided in Chak No 46-SB where Muhammad Ashraf had been running a clinic as a doctor for a long time. 

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent Chalan to the PHC for action.

NON-TEACHING STAFF OF SMC ENDS STRIKE

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

The non-teaching staff of the Sargodha Medical College (SMC) ended its strike after successful ne­gotiations with Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023