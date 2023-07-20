Ukraine’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, a spokesperson of the Ministry of For­eign Affairs announced yesterday. During his vis­it, Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on the Prime Minister and hold detailed talks with Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the estab­lishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993. It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries, the statement said.