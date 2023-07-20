Using cipher for personal gains entails 14-year prison: minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that utilising cipher for personal advantage might result in a 14-year prison.

Addressing a press conference, Azam Tarar claimed, "There is a lot of discussion surrounding the cipher conspiracy. In accordance with the law and the constitution, the cipher case will be resolved".

He took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, claiming that the latter had "compromised" the national security. "In the public gathering, the PTI chairman had used the cipher. The former government had a peculiar response on the subject of cipher." Azam Tarar added.

Azam Tarar asserted: "The cipher cannot be shared with anybody else. The friendly countries were upset due to the cipher conspiracy".

He said, "The FIA summoned the PTI chairman on July 25. This is in accordance with the notice the FIA delivered to the PTI chief. Let's see what the PTI chief responds with now".

"According to merit, the investigation will be conducted. If the PTI chief will not do the cooperation with the FIA, he can be arrested", Azam Tarar continued.

He said, "The FIA will start an investigation taking the Official Secrets Act into account. The legal protection has been given to Azam Khan's statement".

Speaking about the general elections, Azam Tarar stated: "If the assembly completes its term, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold the general elections within 60 days. Up until the appointment of the caretaker prime minister, the current premier will continue in office".