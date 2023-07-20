Velo Sound Station season 2 bids adieu with unforgettable moments 

It's about time we broke free from the confines of traditional music, the monotonous remixes, and predictable covers. While we cherish and enjoy the timeless classics, there is an undeniable craving for new, invigorating melodies. Some days, we all crave something new, energizing, and full of vitality—music that sets the mood in the car, electrifies a house party, or keeps us pumped on the treadmill. Thanks to Velo Sound Station, the music industry has been revitalized with a fusion of cutting-edge technology and a fashionable flair.

While reflecting upon the history of Coke Studio and Velo Sound Station, a sense of déjà vu washes over us. It all began with Rohail Hayatt's groundbreaking initiation of Coke Studio, which later saw Bilal Maqsood taking the reins. In a similar vein, Maqsood laid the foundation for Velo Sound Station, and now, Hayatt has taken the lead for the second season. This seamless transition has not only reshaped the music landscape in Pakistan but has also brought forth a new era of unprecedented musical innovation.

While immersing ourselves in the music, our attention is seldom drawn towards the accompanying visuals. It's a rare occurrence to stumble upon a visually captivating music video that perfectly complements the musical composition.

However, VSS has managed to capture our attention this time, showcasing the profound impact that a visually enchanting music video can have in conjunction with stunning melodies. From the explosive use of dynamic lighting to intricate stage designs that reflect the mood of the music, VSS Season 2 has raised the bar for visual composition in the South Asian music scene. The carefully choreographed dance routines, synchronized with the beats, create a harmonious fusion of movement and sound, entrancing the audience's senses.

With meticulous attention to detail, VSS Season 2 has showcased the power of visual storytelling in the realm of music, elevating the entire experience to new dimensions of artistic brilliance.

The musical show has artfully amalgamated seasoned maestros such as Bilal Saeed, Atif Aslam, Meesha Shafi, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, with emerging talents like Shamoon, Talha, Rizzy, Zoha Zuberi, and Maanu. This fusion has resulted in a musical tapestry that effortlessly aligns with your various moods and auras, delivering an exquisite listening experience.

One of our ultimate favorites was "Mangan Aiyaan," emanating a hippy vibe that beautifully complements Atif Aslam's soulful voice. It's the perfect accompaniment while savoring a cup of coffee on a rainy day, sitting on our balcony. And if there is a shift in ambiance, it sets the mood right for a leisurely drive along the highway, taking us on a serene journey.

"Teray Naal" by Haider Mustehsan is an irresistible mix of English and Punjabi lyrics that instantly gets you grooving to its music. Asim Azhar's 'Majaniey' is an absolute delight that evokes nostalgia for our first love affair, reminiscent of the sweet memories of bygone times. This song gracefully transports us back to those moments, filling our hearts with butterflies once again.

Not to forget "Duur" by Young Stunners as one of the standout highlights of this season. This dynamic duo has consistently delivered hip-hop music that gets us grooving, and once again, their composition shines with unparalleled excellence. Last but certainly not least, Bilal Saeed's "Dejavu" has become the life of the party, igniting our inner party animals and setting the dance floor ablaze with its infectious rhythm.

With the remarkable conclusion of the current season, we are already filled with enthusiasm and anticipation for the upcoming surprises that are bound to captivate our hearts and minds. What has been your absolute favorite from this season? We would love to hear your thoughts.