Wife turns out to be killer of husband

FAISALABAD - Millat Town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a wom­an who turned out to be the killer of her husband.

According to police, Shehzad, resi­dent of Chak No 197-RB Bagewal was murdered by three persons on July 15 late night.

On the report of Sajid Ramzan, the brother of victim, the police registered a case against three persons and start­ed investigation. On suspicion, the po­lice arrested Iram, the wife of victim who during interrogation confessed her crime and said that she along­with her paramour namely Shahzad strangled her husband. The police have registered a case against Iram, Shahzad and other accomplices.

According to the FIR, the accused en­tered the house of victim at night and locked the household in a room. The accused were looting cash and other valuables when Shehzad put up resis­tance. The accused first beat Shehzad and then strangulated him to death.

TWO CONSTABLES SUSPENDED

Two police constables were sus­pended on charge of torturing a youth in police custody.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that two policemen of Kotwali police station had reportedly tortured a youth in police custody.

Taking notice of the incident, the officers suspended constables Wajid and Khalid.

An inquiry committee was also constituted to probe the matter while further action would be taken on its report, he added.