Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zaka Ashraf, Balighur Rehman discuss steps to promote cricket

Zaka Ashraf, Balighur Rehman discuss steps to promote cricket
Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Chair­man of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Com­mittee Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed mea­sures for development of cricket in the country during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitated Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf on his elevation as Chairman PCB Management Com­mittee and expressed the hope that he will utilise his best ener­gies for the betterment of cricket under him. Balighur Rehman said Pakistan cricket team is one of the best teams in the world and its performance will further im­prove and it will achieve more ac­claim. He said it is a good omen that international cricket events are being held in Pakistan. Zaka Asharf expressed the resolve to run the PCB affairs in a better way. Zaka Ashraf briefed gov­ernor Balighur Rehman on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan.

Toolkits distributed among job project beneficiaries

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023