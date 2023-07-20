Zaka Ashraf, Balighur Rehman discuss steps to promote cricket

LAHORE - Chair­man of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Com­mittee Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed mea­sures for development of cricket in the country during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitated Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf on his elevation as Chairman PCB Management Com­mittee and expressed the hope that he will utilise his best ener­gies for the betterment of cricket under him. Balighur Rehman said Pakistan cricket team is one of the best teams in the world and its performance will further im­prove and it will achieve more ac­claim. He said it is a good omen that international cricket events are being held in Pakistan. Zaka Asharf expressed the resolve to run the PCB affairs in a better way. Zaka Ashraf briefed gov­ernor Balighur Rehman on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan.