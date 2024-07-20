10 PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars. According to details, Beenish Ambereen, daughter of Nazir Tabassum, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Sociology, Hina Shahbaz, daughter of Muhammad Shahbaz, was awarded in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Shamaila Azam, daughter of Muhammad Azam Khan, in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry).

Also, Muhammad Nasir, son of Abdul Subhan, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Public Health, Gulnaz Pervaiz, daughter of Mian Pervaiz Ahmed, in the subject of Biotechnology, Muhammad Iqbal Rana, son of Rana Asghar Ali, in the subject of Business Administration, Tehmina Latif, daughter of Muhammad Latif Nayyar, in the subject of Business Administration, Sherin Gul, daughter of Sher Gul, in the subject of Applied Psychology, Saima Ulfat, daughter of Muhammad Ishaq Ulfat, in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management), and Uzma Ramzan, daughter of Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Zoology.