190 HESCO feeders tripped due to stormy winds, rain

HYDERABAD - Almost 190 feeders of HESCO region tripped due to heavy stormy winds and rain last night, due to which the power supply to these feeders was stopped, while power supply to 59 feeders out of 135 of Hyderabad city was also stopped.

According to HESCO spokesperson Sadiq Kubbar, after reports of falling trees and signboards in various areas, considering the emergency situation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho reached the power control center and monitored the power restoration efforts. The Chief Engineer Planning Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer Zulfiqar Ali Memon, SE, GSO Ramesh Kumar and other officers and staff were also present there. The spokesman informed that as soon as the rain stopped, the power restoration process was started under full patrolling and safety clearance.