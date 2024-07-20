268,337 registrations completed in Punjab Social Economic Registry

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a meeting to review progress of the Punjab Social Economic Registry.

The senior minister while addressing the meeting highlighted that five thousand registration centers in the union councils had been established across the province. Approximately, 268,337 registrations have been completed in the Punjab Social Economic Registry to date. She also mentioned that training had been imparted to the staff at

the division-level.Marriyum Aurangzeb underscored that citizens by getting registered in the Punjab Social Economic Registry could easily acquire Himmat Card, Kissan Card, Laptop, Scholarship Programme,

Livestock Card, Solar Panel Scheme, Tractor Scheme and Ramadan Package.

The people could benefit from these packages as outlined by the chief minister Punjab without any discrimination and disparity. The senior provincial minister called for an extensive campaign to be launched across all media platforms to impart and inculcate awareness about the Punjab Social Economic Registry. She stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon inaugurate the Punjab Social Economic Registry.