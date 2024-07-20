3 killed in Peshawar gunfight

ISLAMABAD - Three people were killed and five were injured in a gunfight between two groups in Peshawar, a private news channel and police reported on Friday. According to the details, the incident took place after sharing the funny content against each other on social media. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) city Zafar Ahmed Khan said that the four persons involved in the incident were arrested by recovering weapons from them.

Police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital for postmortem and treatment.