6th batch of Punjab Police internship programme completed

LAHORE - The closing ceremony for the sixth batch of the Punjab Police student internship programme was held at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

Additional IGP Training Punjab Tariq Rustam Chohan, while addressing students, who completed the internship, said the Punjab Police were providing internship opportunities to students to promote a culture of education and research. He emphasised that the experience gained during the internship would aid in the career development of the students. The additional IGP Training said that through the six-week internship, the young students not only gained awareness about police working and challenges but the students, who completed the internship, would go as ambassadors of the police in society.

The event was attended by 36 students from the Criminology Department of Punjab University, along with police officers. DIG Training Punjab Rao Munir Zia mentioned that the 36 students were divided into five groups and attached to various branches of the Punjab Police for six weeks.

Students completed their internship in the Special Branch, CTD, Safe City Authority, Investigation and IT branches. During the closing ceremony, students presented presentation reports based on their experiences during the internship.

Additional IG Training Punjab Tariq Rustam Chohan and DIG Training Rao Munir Zia distributed certificates to the students. The students expressed their gratitude to IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for providing them with an opportunity to closely observe and learn about police work and field challenges. DIG Training Rao Munir Zia and AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar were also present.