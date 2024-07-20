AC checked quality & prices of food items

SUKKUR - Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sobia Rao paid a surprise visit to the local bazaar and checked the quality and prices of food items. She reviewed the availability of basic food items such as flour, oil, ghee, rice, pulses, vegetables, meat, poultry, and bread at official rates for consumers. She informed shopkeepers about the Sindh provincial government’s clear instructions and emphasized strict adherence to the officially prescribed rates. The AC Sukkur also directed that price lists be displayed prominently at their shops.