Addressing public issues paramount responsibility of officers: ACS

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, emphasised the importance of honesty and good manners, noting that officers who serve with integrity and kindness are always cherished by the community. He was talking to trainee administrative officers. Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, and Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur were also present in the meeting. Faud Hashim Rabbani highlighted that addressing the public’s concerns is a paramount responsibility of officers. He advised the officers to always keep their offices accessible to visitors, prioritise good governance and exemplary public service, and ensure the completion of all tasks. He also stressed the importance of teamwork during field postings and assured the officers that his office doors are always open for guidance throughout their careers. He extended his best wishes to the trainee officers for their future endeavours. Meanwhile, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen paid visit to the South Punjab Secretariat and inspected building’s finishing work.

He was accompanied by officials from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP), as well as Section Officers for Development and Administration.

He announced that the Services Wing of the South Punjab Secretariat will move into the new building on July 22.

The renovation of Zone 6 of the under-construction South Punjab Secretariat is nearing completion. Furniture, glass installations, and air conditioning units have been fitted, and multinational company-style workstations have been set up for the staff.

The delivery of furniture for both officers and staff offices is complete, and work is underway to provide connections for laptops and desktops. The construction of the main entrance gate is finished, the inner road leading to the building has been carpeted, and the exterior is receiving its final coat of paint.

Additionally, he directed the removal of the outer scaffolding within two days and the planting of flowering plants around the entrance.