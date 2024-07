KARACHI - The elder brother of Muhammad Zubair, a Jr. Clerk at Associated Press of Pakistan, Karachi Bureau, has died in a road accident here on Friday morning.

Muhammad Imran, 53, was riding his motorcycle when a car hit him at Defense phase 2 area and was rushed to Jinnah hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A condolence meeting was held at Karachi Bureau office and fateha was offered for the departed soul.