Asir Border Guards arrest three Ethiopians for attempting to smuggle 27 Kg of hashish

Abha - The land patrols of the Border Guards in Dhahran Al-Janub sector of the Asir region have arrested three Ethiopian nationals for attempting to smuggle 27 kilograms of hashish in violation of the Border Security Law. The necessary preliminary procedures were completed, and the seized substances were handed to the competent authorities. Security authorities urge citizens and residents to report any activities related to drug smuggling or trafficking. Informants can contact authorities by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, the Eastern Region, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom. They can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) by phone at 995 or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with utmost confidentiality.