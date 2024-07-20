Attock police arrest 4 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested four anti-social elements involved in different crimes. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them. During the first attempt, Attock Saddar police arrested two real brothers Muhammad Riasat and Asif Khan sons of Habib Ullah residents of Dheri Kot involved in a double murder case. Police also recovered a gun and ammunition from their possession. Both had allegedly shot dead Ali Khan and Hafiz Jamil Ahmad over an old enmity. In another attempt, Hazro police arrested Muhammad Furqan resident of Taxila for selling two cars fraudulently. In another attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Babar Shahzad for alleged involvement in cheque dishonour and theft case. Similarly, Basal Police arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Zia ul Haq resident of Pind Sirhal.