Awareness drive increases complaints at KP Ombudsman Secretariat

Peshawar - The idea of launching an awareness campaign in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as regional levels, has proven successful, resulting in a 65 per cent increase in the ratio of complainants.

Provincial Ombudsman Jamal Ud Din Shah highlighted this success while chairing a review meeting. He stated that such steps will encourage common citizens to register their complaints in any regional office of the Provincial Ombudsman without any pressure.

The initiative to hold seminars, symposiums, and lectures in universities and colleges aims to inform people about the role and objectives of the Ombudsman Secretariat. Many people are unaware of how to lodge complaints against government departments to secure their rights quickly and without expense, said Jamal Shah.

He added that the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat, in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsman Islamabad, will host an international conference. A consultative meeting will be held soon to discuss and organize the event.

A detailed presentation was given during the meeting, assessing all Investigation Officers (IO), Advisors, and consultants. It was informed that the disposal of cases until June 15 exceeded 65 per cent. Each Investigative Officer has been tasked with disposing of the maximum number of cases where hearings were completed but orders/findings have yet to be released.

The Provincial Ombudsman directed that such cases be promptly disposed of and delays in issuing orders not be tolerated. He lauded the performance of the Investigation staff and Advisors, urging them to handle complaints politely and respectfully.

Appreciation letters were issued to the Secretaries of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, Higher Education, and Irrigation Department for their support to the Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Ombudsman directed that an interactive meeting with representatives of various departments be held, particularly those from Education, Health, Local Government, Communication Department, Irrigation, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), and Secondary Boards. This meeting aims to brief them about their shortcomings and how to overcome such weaknesses.