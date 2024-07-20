Balochistan governor for making strategy to provide modern skills to women

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that it was necessary for the government to devise a comprehensive strategy for the social and economic security of all women and to teach them modern skills in order to keep pace with latest world.

He expressed these views while talking to the women delegations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) called on him at Governor House Quetta. The PPP Kalat Division delegation was led by Rabia Khawajakhail and the PML-N delegation was led by Syeda Sajida. The governor said that seeing the increasing political and economic role of women, it was believed that the 21st century was the century of women because the 21st century has actually seen significant progress in achieving women’s rights and options in all areas of life. He said today, all over the world, women are holding many important positions at the national and international level. The governor said that the women of Balochistan were very talented and sociable, in terms of skills, the women of other provinces of the country were not inferior in any way but due to lack of necessary facilities and proper opportunities, they could not excelled.

He said that it was gratifying that women were paving the way for future generations by breaking traditional concepts in science, technology and engineering. In this regard, economic development is being promoted by the participation of women in human resources at the level of Balochistan, he noted. The governor made it clear that for economic independence, our women have to adopt non-traditional careers instead of traditional gender roles. Regarding increasing the role of women in the construction and development of the society, he said that there was a need to conduct a campaign of public awareness to awaken the high dignity and greatness of women.

The governor listened to the problems in a separate meeting of both the delegations and assured full support for the protection of women’s rights and solving the problems being faced by them in the areas.