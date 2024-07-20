Bannu firing: Civil society protests; lawyers announce court boycott

Peshawar - Members of civil society staged a protest on Friday condemning the firing on peaceful demonstrators in Bannu. In solidarity, lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also announced a court boycott for Saturday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council condemned the firing and declared a court boycott. Sadiq Ali Momand, Vice-Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, and Syed Taimur Ali Shah, Chairman of the Executive Committee, called for an independent judicial inquiry to identify and prosecute those who ordered the firing.

They urged both the provincial and federal governments to resolve the issues through dialogue, considering the province’s interests to prevent further harm to innocent people and ensure lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. Following consultations, the Bar Council announced a judicial boycott for Saturday, July 20.

Meanwhile, another protest led by civil society activists Taimur Kamal, Hayat Roghanay, Shahkar Muhammadzai, and Aminullah Kundi took place outside the Peshawar Press Club. Protesters held banners and placards supporting the Bannu demonstrators, calling the firing a barbaric act. They urged human rights organizations to address the incident and demanded a high-level inquiry and punishment for those responsible.