Biden 'absolutely' in presidential race, says campaign chair amid calls to withdraw

US President Joe Biden is "absolutely" in the presidential race, his reelection campaign chair said Friday, despite growing calls from multiple Democrats for him to withdraw.

"Absolutely, the President's in this race," said Jen O’Malley Dillon during an interview with MSNBC’s "Morning Joe".

"We believe on this campaign, we are built for the close election we are in and we see the path forward," she added. "He’s the best person to take on Donald Trump and prosecute that case and present his vision, versus what we saw last night."

She said the Trump is "not going to offer anything new to the America people," adding: "Joe Biden is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump".

The remarks came after Axios reported, citing several top Democrats, that Biden could announce his decision to end his re-election campaign as soon as this weekend.

Most polls show Biden now trailing significantly behind Trump in key battleground states with just four months until Election Day.

Biden, who is currently self-isolating following another COVID diagnosis, has not indicated publicly that he will heed the calls to end his campaign, despite senior Democratic donors and lawmakers adding their voices to the rising chorus demanding he step aside.