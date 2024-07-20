Bolstering SMEs imperative for youth empowerment

PESHAWAR - In the bustling Namak Mandi bazaar, Haji Noor-ud-Din, a 60-year-old shoemaker, is working tirelessly against power outages and electricity fluctuations to fulfill orders for the famous Peshawar Chappal. His shop, cluttered with leather and rubber shoes, exemplifies the enduring appeal of this popular footwear in KP, Karachi, and Gulf countries.

Haji Noor-ud-Din, who entered the cobbler craft in 1976 after his father’s death, recounted his journey from learning the trade under his teacher Ajmal Din to establishing his shop in Jahangirpura bazaar and later moving to Namak Mandi. Known as Chacha Noor-ud-Din, he uses imported leather for durability and modifies traditional designs with thicker foam-coated soles. His hand-stitched shoes pass through six stages before becoming a finished product.

Chacha Noor-ud-Din represents the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector, which has struggled in recent decades. Many traditional businesses, including pottery, power looms, and handicrafts, have declined, leading to job losses. The rise of large commercial entities has contributed to the shrinking of small enterprises, exacerbating unemployment and poverty.

Fayyaz Khan, a retired school teacher, highlighted the challenges facing SMEs, including lack of funds, slow growth, power shortages, and inadequate infrastructure. With approximately 62 million people in Pakistan under 35, many of whom are unemployed, the promotion of SMEs could address these issues by creating job opportunities.

Ihtisham Khan, a graduate now working in the gemstone business, shared his experience of turning to small business after facing rejection due to lack of experience. He and others in similar situations call for government support to facilitate small businesses and employ the youth.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem emphasized the importance of SMEs in addressing unemployment and poverty. He suggested focusing on sectors like information technology, textiles, and gem and jewelry, where educated and skilled youth can find or create job opportunities. He stressed the need for coordination among financial institutions, SMEs boards, and government programs to support these businesses.

SMEDA has facilitated over 225,000 SMEs, provided 3,100 trainings, and conducted more than 400 pre-feasibility studies. Initiatives like the Rs. 12 billion program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the E-Kasib online service aim to support SMEs and improve digital transformation.