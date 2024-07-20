Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bomb targeting peace committee leader kills two in Wana

Bomb targeting peace committee leader kills two in Wana
Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

WANA   -  A remote-controlled bomb blast targeted the vehicle of a local Peace Committee leader Ain Ullah in Wana bazaar of South Waziristan near the peace checkpoint on Kari-Kot Road on Friday. The committee leader Ain Ullah survived the attack, while two passersby, Zardin and Noorullah Khojal Khel, were killed, and five others including Fazal Rehman, Hamaz-ud-Din, and Fakh-ru-Din got injured. Later, they were taken to the Headquarters Hospital Wana for treatment. According to hospital sources, two of the injured persons getting treatment were stated in critical condition. The attack involved a remote-controlled bomb installed in a motorcycle, which exploded near the Ain Ullah’s vehicle causing a loud explosion. After the bomb blast, firing was also reported. The recent series of terrorist incidents raised concerns among the local people.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024