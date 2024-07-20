Saturday, July 20, 2024
British HC assures of FCDO’s full support to govt on high priority areas

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the first steering committee meeting of the FCDO- funded Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade (REMIT) programme.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriot co-chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Dr. Jehanzeb Khan and senior government officials.

Reviewing the work done by the programme in the areas of revenue mobilisation, investment climate, macroeconomic governance and trade, with cross-cutting themes of gender and climate change, the minister appreciated the overall progress to date and also emphasized the need for government stakeholders to be more proactive in taking up implementation. He added that the government intends to take up short, medium and long-term initiatives to ensure the economic revival of Pakistan. He emphasized that the government’s focus on inclusive economic growth can be complemented by the support of development partners with a focus on performance and implementation.

The minister also appreciated the technical assistance provided, stressed on consolidation of interventions and on speeding up on government implementation for impact.

Jane Marriott thanked the minister for his interest in the programme interventions and commitment to reform that will take Pakistan forward. She assured of FCDO’s full support to the government on high priority areas.

