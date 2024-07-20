Saturday, July 20, 2024
BRT fares to increase from July 22

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   TransPeshawar, the provincial government department managing the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), has announced an increase in fares for the BRT system, effective from July 22.

In a statement, TransPeshawar detailed a minimum fare increase of Rs 5. The fare for short distances will rise from Rs 15 to Rs 20, while the fare for the longest route will increase from Rs 55 to Rs 60. The single journey ticket price will go up from Rs 50 to Rs 60.

However, the price of the Zu card and the Zu Bicycle fare will remain unchanged. After the fare increase, Zu cards must maintain a minimum balance of Rs 60 for travel.

