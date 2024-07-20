Chinese embassy celebrates 97th anniversary of PLA establishment

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Embassy here on Friday evening celebrated the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by hosting a grand reception. Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and Chinese Defense Attaché were among the larger number of public representatives, Civil, Military officials who attended the reception.

Political Leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occasion. Besides General Shamshad Mirza, Chinese Defense Attache Major General Wang Zhong addressed the reception and spoke high about the existing decades’ old friendship and Military-to-Military relations between the two countries.

It was noted that since its foundation on August 1, 1927, the PLA has grown into a modernized and professional multiple-services armed force with world fame as a civilized and peaceful military force that is playing its leading role for world peace. Brotherly relationship between the two armed forces of China and Pakistan has always served as the pillar to their bilateral relationship, particularly for promoting peace and stability in the region. The trustworthy friendship and pragmatic collaboration between the two armed forces have expanded in the field of joint exercises, personal exchanges, training, equipment as well as counter terrorism.

In his speech as a chief guest, General Shamshad Mirza, on behalf of people of Pakistan and all ranks of Pakistani army congratulated the PLA on the occasion of the celebrations of the 97th anniversary of the PLA establishment.

Pakistan army and people of Pakistan take great pride in their deep-rooted brotherly relationship with China, he said. He added, “Relations between Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army are strong and both militaries continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation, demonstrating the iron-clad brotherhood between the two countries.” Pakistan-China relations are exceptional and have always weathered the vicissitudes of strategic environment with mutual trust and unwavering belief in each other’s support, said General Shamshad Mirza. He added, relations between Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army are strong and both militaries continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation, demonstrating the iron-clad brotherhood between the two countries.

General Shamshad Mirza highlighted the significance of CPEC and said, it has laid strong foundation of their socio-economic partnership. Pakistan’s economic development is incomplete without China, he remarked. He reassured that all possible measures will be taken for the safety of Chinese nationals who are engaged in Pakistan’s economic development. Our friendship with China is truly special and time-tested, he added. About China’s fast economic growth, he said China has entered into a new era of progress and peaceful development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. China has developed itself as a great modern and socialist country, he noted. He also lauded China’s leading role at the global level for social stability and peaceful development. He thanked China for its support to Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir and other regional issues. Friendship with China will remain cornerstone of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy, he assured.

Chinese Defence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong expressed gratitude to the Pakistani side. “The Pakistani military has always been at the forefront of countering terrorism and has made great sacrifices for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the region,” he remarked. He further stated, we stand ready to work with our brethren to combat terrorism and promoting peace and development at regional and global level.

He also mentioned the growing interaction between the two militaries over the years. They had joined each other on various occasions, he added.

Analysts and representatives of think tanks present at the reception hailed China’s defense policy and its role to maintain peace and stability in the region and beyond. A cake was also cut on the occasion to mark the PLA’s anniversary.