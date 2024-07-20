Close companion of Osama Bin Laden arrested: Punjab CTD

LAHORE - Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed to have arrested alleged militant and senior Al-Qaeda leader in the intelligence-based operation (IBO).

According to a CTD spokesperson, in a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, CTD, in collaboration with various intelligence agencies, successfully apprehended Amin ul Haq, a senior leader of the Al-Qaeda, during a meticulously planned operation based on human intelligence reports. He said and added the arrested terrorist Amin ul Haq was a close associate of Osama Bin Laden since 1996, and he had allegedly planned sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations.

The CTD, demonstrating its exceptional operational capabilities and dedication, managed to locate and arrest Amin ul Haq. The CTD has registered a case against the arrested terrorist and shifted him to an unknown location, he said. His name has been included in the United Nations international terrorist list.

The spokesperson further said that the arrest of Amin ul Haq represents a major victory in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Pakistan and worldwide. His long-standing association with Osama Bin Laden and active role in Al Qaeda led to his arrest and operation. He went on to say that this arrest is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Punjab Police and the CTD in eradicating the menace of terrorism.