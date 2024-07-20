Complaint against CEC lands in Supreme Judicial Council

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja came in a tight spot on Saturday as a joint complaint was filed against him in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

According to details, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, retired Justice Noorul Haq Qureshi and Shabbir Ahmad jointly filed a complaint against the chief election commissioner on the pretext of failing to fulfill his constitutional duties, stealing the mandate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and not complying with court verdicts.

It has been said in the application that the CEC had appointed the returning officers and deputy returning officers on whim.

Application also cited former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha’ s conference in which he levelled allegations against the CEC of supervising rigging in the Rawalpindi district by giving 70,000 votes of the PTI candidates to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates.

The complaint also said the CEC deprived the PTI of its iconic bat symbol, adding that actions taken by the CEC affected more than 120 million voters.

It concluded with the demand of ‘immediate resignation’ of the CEC and ECP members.