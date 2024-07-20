Saturday, July 20, 2024
Cop killed in militants’ attack on police check post

Riaz Khan
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan   -  A police constable was killed and two others were injured in a suspected militant attack on a police check post at Takhatbhai ruins in Tehsil Takhatbhai, according to police and local sources.

Sources added that late Thursday night, suspected militants started firing on the police post. As a result, Umar Nabi died on the spot, while head constable Shabir Ahmad and constable Fayaz were injured. The militants escaped after committing the crime.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, other police officials, and the bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

On July 5, suspected militants planted an explosive device near the Jalala Bridge at Takhatbhai, which went off, killing three people and injuring seven, including two constables. On July 12, suspected militants attacked the Shahidano Police Post on the Rustam-Buner Road, killing a passerby and injuring two others, including a police constable.

The increase in militancy incidents in the district has created fear and panic among the masses. Several bomb blasts and suicide attacks have occurred in Mardan, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous police officers, cops, and civilians in the past. Although suspected militants remained active in the district, security forces along with the police have conducted several operations to curb militancy.

Riaz Khan

