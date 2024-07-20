Country’s economy put on road to progress: Danyal

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan is facing the worst crisis of its history whereas the government is steering the economy towards progress. In a press conference here at the National Press Club, the PML-N lawmaker acknowledged the sacrifices made by the armed forces, especially in defending the nation against terrorism, and reminded everyone of the May 9 incidents, which he described as a conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan.

On the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry commended the law enforcement agencies for ensuring foolproof Muharram security. He emphasized that Pakistan was achieving economic stability and the government had vowed to prevent anti-state elements from disrupting this progress.

Reflecting on the government’s tenure, Danyal Chaudhry said that they inherited a dire economic turmoil. Despite some elements spreading concerns about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations, the government had successfully concluded the agreement talks. He highlighted that Moody’s has given a positive rating to Pakistan’s economy, and the stock exchange was making record trading.

He assured that the government would use all available resources to further strengthen the economy, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining the country’s economic stability and growth.