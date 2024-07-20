Crackdown on WASA defaulting customers ordered

FAISALABAD - Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz has ordered for starting crackdown on defaulting customers across the city. Under the instructions, the teams of revenue directorates have been empowered to disconnect the connection of defaulting consumers and other legal action. The MD directed the East and West Zones Directorates to collect dues and monthly bills from defaulting customers on a daily basis. He said that strict legal action would be taken against any customer, if he resisted the WASA teams.