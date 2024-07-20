Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown on WASA defaulting customers ordered

Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz has ordered for starting crackdown on defaulting customers across the city. Under the instructions, the teams of revenue directorates have been empowered to disconnect the connection of defaulting consumers and other legal action.  The MD directed the East and West Zones Directorates to collect dues and monthly bills from defaulting customers on a daily basis. He said that strict legal action would be taken against any customer, if he resisted the WASA teams.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024