CTD SHO escapes life bid in Pishin

QUETTA - Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter terrorism Department (CTD) escaped a life bid when a remote control bomb went off in Pishin district of Balcohsitan on Friday.

The blast left six persons, including three officials of the CTD injured, police said. They said that unknown men had placed explosives along the roadside that exploded, leaving three CTD men and three passerby injured. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Pishin for medical aid. SHO CTD Chaudhry Asghar remained unhurt.

Soon after the incident, the local administration reached that site and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched for the arrest of the culprits. Further probe is underway.