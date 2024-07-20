Saturday, July 20, 2024
DEC meeting held to initiate effective campaign against power theft

July 20, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon chaired the meeting of District Enforcement Committee (DEC), to discuss the launching of the campaign against electricity theft.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the purpose of the meeting was to prevent electricity theft in Hyderabad district, the meeting was attended by HESCO and police officials.

The Deputy Commissioner Memon directed HESCO officials to identify those consumers first who are not paying their electricity bills and then pinpoint those involved in electricity theft. He emphasized the need for a joint campaign to arrest individuals involved in electricity theft. The Deputy Commissioner directed HESCO and police officials to cooperate with each other and finalize the data. He urged the relevant officers to complete the billing process as soon as possible so that the campaign against electricity theft could commence immediately.

