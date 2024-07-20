Democracy Needs Constant Renewal

For democracy to be dynamic and relevant, it has to change and renew itself constantly, depending on country, time, current issues, international trends, and more. Often, we think of democracy as something that was established once and for all, in many countries well over a hundred years ago, with voting rights and participation for all. Improvements were made over the second half of that time, which is also when the former colonies and other developing countries were included as independent states, with emerging democracies. We should remember that during the colonial time and other foreign rule, there was little or no democracy.

Today, we cannot imagine democracy without multi-partyism, giving the voters the possibility to vote a ruling party or parties out of power, if they stayed for too long or didn’t serve the people as they should, well, sometimes, the political class exploits rather than serves. To change personalities is another thing of importance. In many countries, also in the West, family parties are common rather than parties built on ideologies and interests.

In today’s article, I shall discuss some issues related to well-functioning democratic systems in the Scandinavian countries and the UK. Their systems, with some differences between the countries, seem to have worked well, with high voter participation in elections, but declining membership in the political parties and other political activities between elections. Yet, there are also challenges in these ‘old democracies, such as when the right-wing Sweden Democrats emerged a few decades ago, and in the UK, when the country moved out of the European Union. Earlier, it was the left-wingers that would challenge the existing systems, sometimes even advocating non-parliamentarian actions if the established democracies did not work well according to their thinking. Today, it is mostly the right-wingers who come up with new, often populist ideas.

In the second part of my article today, I shall draw attention to the recent political unrest in Kenya, which is interesting as seen from a democratic perspective since it seems that the demonstrators are not organised so that talks can be held with them as a political entity. It becomes a challenge to the entire system and understanding of democracy. But first, some lessons from the Scandinavian countries and the UK after WWII. In the whole of Europe, the social democratic parties were often in power, with the centre and more conservative parties in opposition, although they have also ruled. In recent elections, the right-wingers have gained some influence in mainstream politics, especially as regards anti-immigration policies, reduced development aid, skepticism of international institutions, lower social benefits at home, and higher emphasise on law and order.

In Sweden, the Conservative Party, and two smaller centrist parties, currently rules with the support of the right-wing Sweden Democrats. In Denmark, the Social Democrats are in power, competing with the right-wingers. In Norway, the Social Democrats and the Centre Party took over from the Conservatives in 2021, which had ruled for seven years with the moderately right-wing Progress Party and two smaller conservative-centre parties.

In the UK, the Labour Party won the recent parliament elections, taking over after the Conservatives, which had been in power for fourteen years with several, shifting PMs. Before that, Labour had ruled with Tony Blair as PM during 1997-2010 and Gordon Brown during 2007-2010. Before that, there were eighteen Conservative years with the controversial PM Margaret Thatcher during 1979-1990 and the mild-mannered and moderate John Major during 1990-1997. Before that, there were shorter-lived Labour and Conservative PMs, including with the Conservative PM Edward Heath, and for Labour, Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, and others during the typical social democratic era after WWII, which began with Sir Clement Attlee as PM. (He was UK’s PM when Pakistan gained independence in 1947.)

Let me now discuss some aspects of the current problems about the unrest in Kenya and some tentative lessons that can be drawn related to democracy. It is in many ways the issues are entirely opposite to those in the orderly democracies I described above. In Kenya, serious unrest broke out a few weeks ago when the government presented an annual budget that would lead to higher taxes and a worsening of living conditions for ordinary and poor people. The parliament buildings were attacked and the police shot sharp to protect the buildings, the leaders, and themselves. At least forty demonstrators were killed, many injured and others abducted secretly. The main group of demonstrators called ‘Gen Z’ is just a loose network without clear leadership and formal organization. That makes it difficult or impossible for the government to discuss it and find solutions. The government withdrew the proposed budget and President William Ruto (57) has made major changes in his cabinet. He has himself climbed up from humble beginnings, having worked for previous leaders, in lower and higher posts. People had hoped for a new era for ordinary and poor people, but now trust in Ruto is at stake. The country seems to have had a relatively healthy and modern economic development, yet, with major corruption, graft, and very uneven development.

I worked in Kenya for the UN and an NGO dealing with education and development for refugees some decades ago. The Kenyans are impressive people! They are well-educated, energetic practical, hardworking, and good at finding solutions to everyday and longer-term issues. Yet, the country must sort out the political, economic, and social inequality issues, which have drifted for tor too long, and the international community must do much better in assisting in the right ways.

Kenya has a population of about 55 million (with a growth rate just below 2 percent). GDP per capita is about USD 5,500, but with huge differences between rich and poor. The country has a large Asian community, descending from Pakistan and elsewhere in the Sub-continent, and also a community of Europeans who are Kenyan citizens. It hosts two UN world headquarters, UNEP and UN-Habitat and many regional UN offices. Walking on the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, one feels being in a multicultural and modern country, ahead of most other African countries – yet, much must also change for development to become sustainable and good for all, and be a model for others.

In order to learn more about the current unrest in Kenya, I would like to make reference to two analytical articles; one in ‘The New Humanitarian’, Geneva, on 10.07.24, by Senior Editor for Inclusive Storytelling, Patrick Gathara, entitled ‘Don’t Let the Elders Steal your Revolution’. The other article is by another Kenyan writer, Carey Baraka, published in ‘The New York Times International Edition’ on 15.07.24, entitled ‘Gen Z finds its Voice in Kenya’.

Finally today, let me state the obvious, that the West’s democratic challenges are very different from those in a country like Kenya. Yet, our world is interdependent and interconnected. Had the IMF, the World Bank, the rest of the UN, and the bilateral aid organizations and institutions did their work as they should have, Kenya would hardly have faced its current serious problems. True, the local leaders are responsible for their countries’ situation, but much of the framework is made outside and based on historical causes. The current Kenyan situation and the role of the ‘Gen Z’ raise questions that concern us all, with aspects related to the future of democracy at large. The old democracies in Scandinavia and the UK are good models, yes, needing some change, too, but the real challenges are in countries like Kenya, modern and impressive in many ways, but at the same time without solid foundations, and solid road maps. Urgent important work lies ahead. I hope all good forces do their best and utmost in the process.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com