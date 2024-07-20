Saturday, July 20, 2024
DPO hails police sacrifices in fight against crime; 46 policemen martyred so far in Rajanpur

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 20, 2024
RAJANPUR   -  District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad visited various check posts in the notorious Katcha area and hailed their courage and determination for performing duty in areas troubled by dacoit gangs. He said that 46 police officers and officials have laid down their lives in the line of duty while fighting against the crime and killed many hardened criminals who were once considered the symbol of fear in the area. Performing duty in challenging circumstances, has not, in any way, dented police’s courage and determination to eliminate crime, the DPO said. He declared the Rajanpur Police a brave force and declared that anti-criminal operations would continue in the tough terrain of the Katcha area.

