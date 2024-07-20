ECP’s Flip

Initially, at a loss to navigate the reserved seats verdict of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has now detailed that it will implement the verdict and take necessary actions. Moving forward and executing the verdict is a complicated step, and the ECP realizes that it will need to turn to the apex court for guidance and clarity. For the Members of the National Assembly who did not clearly indicate a party affiliation in the forms, the ECP will have to seek replies. Another challenge also exists in the form of the appeal that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed in the Supreme Court.

The reserved seats verdict, an 8-5 ruling, may take another direction if the appeal is heard. The verdict was already opposed by five judges, including the Chief Justice himself. This makes the implementation of the verdict a premature call at this stage. While the ECP is naturally following the verdict, it will also have to address technicalities along the way, especially since no candidate could contest the election on PTI’s symbol. The transition from PTI to Sunni Ittehad Council and back to PTI highlights the complexities involved.

Ruling out any incapacity, the ECP appears confident after its initial meeting made no headway. The clarity now attained by the ECP at least saves the nation from further political chaos. However, the reserved seats case is not over yet, and the Supreme Court’s response to PML-N’s appeal will set the ground for future developments. Ideally, the matter should be resolved legally and constitutionally, keeping political instability at bay. This is what every Pakistani hopes for.